BT Pension Scheme: Safeguarding our portfolios and the planet from climate change

  • Morten Nilsson, BTPS Management
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Morten Nilsson explains why the BTPS is aiming to be net zero on carbon emissions by 2035, and how it plans to get there

At the end of September, the BT Pension Scheme (BTPS) set an ambitious 2035 net-zero goal for our £55bn investment portfolio. As if to underline our message, the weather service Copernicus published data...

To continue reading...

More on Investment

More news

Heat policy: mind the gap
Heat policy: mind the gap

The Green Homes Grant scheme won't be nearly enough to plug the hole in the government's heat decarbonisation policy, argues the REA's Dr Nina Skorupska