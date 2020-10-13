Successful UK carbon pricing reform needs new carbon taxes and a new net zero-aligned carbon market
Dr Ben Caldecott argues the row currently raging between Treasury and BEIS over whether to introduce a new carbon tax or UK emissions trading scheme presents a false choice
What are the most efficient and effective ways of pricing carbon as we seek to deliver net zero by 2050 and beyond? What policies do we have already in the UK, what works, and what do need we improve upon?...
