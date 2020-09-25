Why are small businesses key to success on climate?

  • Maria Mendiluce, We Mean Business, Majda Dabaghi, International Chamber of Commerce, and Johan Falk, Exponential Roadmap Initiative
The SME Climate Hub can help smaller firms play their part in the climate fight, write We Mean Business's Maria Mendiluce, Majda Dabaghi of the International Chamber of Commerce and Johan Falk from the Exponential Roadmap Initiative

It's not news that business has a huge role to play in ensuring we halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Or that this 2030 milestone is critical to avoid runaway climate change. But until now, the focus...

