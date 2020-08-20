Resetting UK transport for net zero
The UK needs far more radical, effective measures to embed positive green behavioural changes spurred by Covid-19, argues Neil Wallis
Quieter summer days have given me opportunities to reflect on discussions at a recent conference which I convened on the future for UK road transport in the face of the climate emergency. Over 700...
Global green bond market rallies towards Covid-19 recovery
After tough start to 2020 due to pandemic global green bond issuance rallied in the second quarter of 2020, says Moody's
'Future of fuel': Middlesbrough waste pellet plant secures funding boost
Waste Knot Energy project to produce 240,000 tonnes of fuel pellets each year offering alternative to coal in steel and cement manufacturing
Octopus Energy embarks on twin on-street smart EV charging trials
Government-funded research projects aim to harness time-of-use renewables tariffs with smart metering systems