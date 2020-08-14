Aiming high for hydrogen

  • David Smith, Energy Networks Association
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The PM must fulfill his pledge to 'invest massively in hydrogen' backed by a comprehensive H2 strategy, writes Energy Networks Association chief executive David Smith

This is the hydrogen moment. With just 30years to deliver, it's high time to put in place the policies, processes and investment needed to cut our emissions and start our journey in earnest to net zero....

To continue reading...

More on Infrastructure

More news

Aiming high for hydrogen
Aiming high for hydrogen

The PM must fulfill his pledge to 'invest massively in hydrogen' backed by a comprehensive H2 strategy, writes Energy Networks Association chief executive David Smith