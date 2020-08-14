Aiming high for hydrogen
The PM must fulfill his pledge to 'invest massively in hydrogen' backed by a comprehensive H2 strategy, writes Energy Networks Association chief executive David Smith
This is the hydrogen moment. With just 30years to deliver, it's high time to put in place the policies, processes and investment needed to cut our emissions and start our journey in earnest to net zero....
Greener traffic lights: Siemens Mobility completes major London LED retrofit programme
New lights promise to slash emissions and energy bills
Paris Agreement exit would damage reputation of US business, top economists warn
New academic report predicts US will suffer loss of political and economic power if it exits the global climate accord in November
Mucking in: Renewable biogas from cow manure injected into grid in UK first
Biomethane produced at Cambridgeshire facility has been directly connected to the Gas National Transmission System for first time