Environmental sustainability and resilience for a clean and green recovery
Defra and DfID minister Lord Goldsmith's speech at the Chatham House’s Global Forum on Forest Governance
Koh-joe Oh-woosoo Afri-yee, known in Ghana as Sir John, died last week. He would have been joining us to reflect on our longstanding partnership and on Ghana's approach to combatting illegal logging,...
'We don't want to go through this again': Nature protection critical to preventing pandemics, study finds
Combatting deforestation and wildlife trade could avoid costing the planet trillions of dollars in economic disruption, Conservation International estimates
Study: Amount of plastic spewed into ocean on track to triple by 2040
However, industry and government can stem the tide ocean plastic by 80 per cent in the same time frame if they act now, according to scientists
'Rigorous and accountable': IUCN launches global standards for nature-based climate projects
International Union for the Conservation of Nature launches guidelines to help businesses and governments design effective tree planting and nature restoration projects that align with climate targets