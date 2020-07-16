When it comes to low carbon heating, the government must up the ante
Energy efficiency measures work best when designed around new green heating systems such as heat pumps, argue IPPR's Jonathan Webb and Joshua Emden
If heat decarbonisation is thought of as a numbers game, it's one we're set to lose. As the Committee on Climate Change (CCC) tells us, across the UK, at least 21 million separate energy efficiency...
More news
Danone's Eric Soubeiran on regenerative farming and fixing the 'broken' food system
Vice-president of nature and water cycle Eric Soubeiran sits down with BusinessGreen to discuss the French food giant's plans to move away from intensive farming practices in the pandemic era
Coca-Cola eyes European plastic bottle recycling plant with CuRe investment
Drinks giant's European business backs Dutch technology start up in bid to establish rPET production factory