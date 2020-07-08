The co-benefits of energy efficiency stack up; and they do for other low carbon options too
As UK energy professionals today add their voices to those calling for a green recovery, Dr Rob Gross attempts to decipher the white smoke emerging from the Treasury
Fears by some that we might have reached ‘peak net zero', and that we were in for a rerun of post-2008 when climate mitigation fell off the radar in tough times, appear to have been dispelled. At least...
Net Zero: Government faces legal threat as calls for 'green recovery' build
Campaign group Plan B writes to Prime Minister and Chancellor warning legal action is imminent if stimulus package becomes a 'New Deal for Polluters'
Agriculture Bill 'on track', but Green Brexit plans face fresh challenges
Agriculture Bill takes a step forward, as a reports emerge of row between Holyrood and Westminster over the government's post-Brexit plans for environmental and food standards
Is £3bn a lot?
Chancellor Rishi Sunak's new £3bn energy efficiency programme is a welcome boost to the green economy, but its ability to catalyse the transformation of the UK's building stock depends on what happens next
