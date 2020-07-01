We want nature-based solutions to be a core part of the COP26 agenda
Environment Secretary George Eustice’s address at the COP26 Business Leaders Event hosted the Council for Sustainable Business
It's a real pleasure to be at this conference today and I wanted to begin by commending the fantastic work of the Council for Sustainable Business. This is an incredibly forward thinking group of companies...
More news
As unemployment mounts, research points to 1.6 million green jobs opportunity
Prioritising green homes, tree planting, and charge points could help tackle mounting job losses, according to new reports from IPPR and REA
Lucozade Ribena Suntory targets net zero emissions across entire value chain
Company strengthens 2050 environmental vision with pledge to work with suppliers to slash emissions
UK retailers join forces to develop net zero roadmap
Initiative coordinated by the British Retail Consortium will see supermarkets, food chains, pharmacies and booksellers work together to develop decarbonisation strategy for retail industry ahead of the COP26 climate conference.
Emerging from emergency 2.0: planetary emergency post-Covid-19
It is now a year since the launch of the Planetary Emergency Partnership, and our message is more important now than ever, argues Sandrine Dixson-Declève, co-president of the Club of Rome