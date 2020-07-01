We want nature-based solutions to be a core part of the COP26 agenda

  • George Eustice, Environment Secretary
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Environment Secretary George Eustice’s address at the COP26 Business Leaders Event hosted the Council for Sustainable Business

It's a real pleasure to be at this conference today and I wanted to begin by commending the fantastic work of the Council for Sustainable Business. This is an incredibly forward thinking group of companies...

To continue reading...

More on Politics

More news