The Local Electricity Bill could mean cleaner, cheaper power for communities

  • Kit Dixon, Good Energy
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Legislation backed by 180 MPs could enable smaller UK generators to supply power directly to their local communities, explains Good Energy's Kit Dixon

One of the defining features of our electricity system over the last decade has been rapid decentralisation. Best illustrated by this wonderfully geeky timeline by Carbon Brief, the UK has gone from...

To continue reading...

More on Energy

More news