The government must follow the science by setting out a clear net zero policy plan

  • Philip Dunne MP, Environmental Audit Committee chair
Decisions made during this Parliament on infrastructure and investment will be critical in delivering a net zero economy, argues EAC chair Philip Dunne MP

'Follow the science' - a term now even more familiar to us since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, as it has supported decisions on social distancing and lockdown. These interventions have saved lives,...

