The UK may need 100GW of offshore wind by 2050 - and the opportunities are huge
With wind, hydrogen and other technologies, it’s within the UK's grasp to build a future that runs entirely on green energy, argues Ørsted's Benj Sykes
June 2020 marks a significant milestone in the history of the British electricity grid: it has been two months since any coal has been burnt to meet our demand for electricity. This is by far the longest...
More news
Reach for the skies
The Arctic is sweltering and emissions are climbing again, but the technologies we need to avert catastrophe exist, we just need to deploy them
CCC urges Defra to ensure that Environmental Land Management scheme aligns with UK climate goals
Government's climate advisory body gives it take on scheme designed to pay farmers for carrying out work that enhances the environment .
Businesses call for green pledges in trade deals to 'strengthen UK competitiveness'
Aldersgate Group urges UK government to lower trade tariffs and barriers for low carbon goods and services after Brexit
Nuclear industry warns net zero targets at risk without new reactors
Major new report urges government to provide clarity on nuclear development plans and insists sector can bring down costs - but will Ministers be convinced?