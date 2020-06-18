A green business blueprint for a resilient Covid-19 recovery in Europe
The European Council must now take the chance to create a healthier, fairer and secure environment, argues Ursula Woodburn of the European Corporate Leaders Group
Countries around the world are facing painful economic decisions as they design their recovery from the damage caused by coronavirus. While many are hearing the need to align immediate spending packages...
More news
Highview Power secures £10m funding boost for 'world's largest' liquid air energy storage facility
Government funding will help support construction of 50MW facility in Trafford, Greater Manchester
Alok Sharma: 'Finance and investment are the lifeblood of net zero projects'
Business Secretary pushes green finance agenda as he unveils £12m climate fund to support projects Africa, Asia and South America
