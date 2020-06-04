We need fresh thinking about the role of digital technologies in our food system

  • Imogen Cripps, Green Alliance
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Covid-19 has highlighted the shortcomings of our food supply chains, but technology can help, argues Green Alliance's Imogen Cripps

As the recent surge of armchair epidemiologists would suggest, we all know a lot more about viruses than we did last year. But as well as becoming more familiar with the dynamics of a global pandemic,...

To continue reading...

More on Supply chain

More news