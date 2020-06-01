The Humber Estuary could help fuel a green recovery

  • Martin Vickers MP and Lia Nici MP
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Partnerships between business and government to back green industries such as sustainable aviation fuels are crucial as we restart the economy, argue Conservative MPs Lia Nici and Martin Vickers

With economies around the world on the edge of recession and many global industries facing existential crises, it could be easy to lose sight of an even bigger threat to humanity lurking on the horizon....

To continue reading...

More on Politics

More news