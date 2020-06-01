The Humber Estuary could help fuel a green recovery
Partnerships between business and government to back green industries such as sustainable aviation fuels are crucial as we restart the economy, argue Conservative MPs Lia Nici and Martin Vickers
With economies around the world on the edge of recession and many global industries facing existential crises, it could be easy to lose sight of an even bigger threat to humanity lurking on the horizon....
More news
Reports: China scraps 'clean coal' from list of projects eligible for green financing
People's Bank of China intends to move its green financing framework closer to global standards by excluding so-called 'clean coal', according to reports
Building a circular economy after Covid-19
Once life returns to relative normality, our economy must be far more robust and resilient than it is at present, argues WRAP director Peter Maddox
We must not sacrifice the environmental crisis just to resolve an economic one
Both economic growth and decarbonisation can be fostered from the current crisis, argues Gilles Moëc, chief economist at AXA Investment Managers
Net Zero Festival: Full virtual summit agenda confirmed
Three day online festival to bring together political and business leaders to explore how the net zero transition will define the decade ahead