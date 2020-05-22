Locking in hearts and minds for a net zero future
Holding on to a vision of what post-coronavirus future we want to see can help business leaders make better decisions today, argues Will Dawson of Forum for the Future
At the turn of the year, I was, like most of the climate movement, trotting out the phrase "this needs to be the decade of delivery" over and over - perhaps more in hope than expectation that it would...
BT pulls in £5.5bn from helping customers cut 13 million tonnes of CO2
Technology giant's annual sustainability report reveals how its products and services helped avoid 13 million tonnes of carbon emissions over the past year
Capacity Market: CO2 limits introduced for back-up power supply contracts
Move should make it easier for battery storage and demand side response to compete for contracts, say renewable energy providers