Renewable hydrogen has a key role to play in decarbonisation
Marina Valls at RenewableUK reveals how green hydrogen could help catalyse the next phase of UK decarbonisation
Reaching net zero emissions by 2050 means we have to get serious about decarbonising heat and transport. We've already made good progress in the power sector; government figures show 60 per cent of UK...
More news
Renewable hydrogen has a key role to play in decarbonisation
Marina Valls at RenewableUK reveals how green hydrogen could help catalyse the next phase of UK decarbonisation
Building back better after COVID-19: why the climate agenda is part of the solution
Pursuing an ambitious low carbon, environmental, and skills agenda as part of the government's economic recovery plan is a key part of the solution to today's public interest concerns around unemployment, regional inequality, and resilience argues Aldersgate...
RenewableUK: Green hydrogen and wind energy boom crucial to UK's net zero transition
In its vision for the UK's transition to net zero, RenewableUK predicts that installed wind capacity will surge six-fold to more than 120GW by 2050.
Google backs off on custom AI for oil and gas extraction
A new Greenpeace report notes that Microsoft, Amazon and Google are undermining their public carbon commitments through by providing services that allow oil and gas firms extract fossil fuels from the earth.