Coronavirus: Energy enterprises can protect the vulnerable
The links between sustainable energy, health and community resilience are clearer than ever, argues Ashden's CEO Harriet Lamb
Coronavirus has rocked clean energy enterprises across the world. They have been struck both by a deadly threat to their staff and customers, but also the far-reaching economic disaster triggered by the...
10 years of Sustainable Living: Unilever calls on government and corporates to end 'business as usual'
As consumer goods giant marks anniversary of industry-leading sustainability plan, chief executive Alan Jope promises beefed up new strategy and urges companies, governments, and NGOs to reject a return to 'business-as-usual' in the wake of Covid-19 crisis...
Amazon executive 'quit in dismay' at sacking of climate activists
Tim Bray decries 'vein of toxicity running through company culture' after resigning from US online retail giant
The seven steps to a green and resilient recovery
Backed by high and low carbon businesses alike, the Energy Transitions Commission has outlined seven key priorities for delivering credible, net zero-focused recovery packages