How can we build a more sustainable UK after Covid-19?
Rebuilding could create a fairer society that reduces the risk of environmental disasters that always hit the vulnerable hardest, writes Hubbub's Trewin Restorick
Rebuilding the economy after the 2008 financial crash resulted in global carbon emissions rising by six per cent year-on-year with precious little change to the institutions that caused the crash. As the...
More news
CCC urges government to craft climate-resilient Covid-19 recovery plans
Letter to the Prime Minister by government climate advisers adds further weight to cross-sector calls for coronavirus stimulus packages to eschew carbon-intensive practices in favour of low-carbon, climate-resilient industries and projects
'The world is ready': Campaigners and academics call on government to scale up Nature Based Solutions
Christiana Figueres, Nick Stern, and Paul Polman lead renewed push for beefed up approach to nature-based emissions reductions
'Green rider': Albert launches contract-based sustainability initiative for film and TV indusry
Bafta-backed Albert initiative hopes 'green rider'' clauses in contracts can encourage film and TV industries to think more sustainably.
