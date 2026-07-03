UK 'electrical superhighway' to be made using 100 per cent recycled copper

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Cables for Eastern Green Link 2 to be made using 10,000 tonnes of recycled copper, as part of efforts to slash the project's environmental footprint

The UK's largest subsea electricity transmission project currently under construction, the Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2), is to be made using 100 per cent recycled copper in a move expected to cut nearly...

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