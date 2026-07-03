UK 'electrical superhighway' to be made using 100 per cent recycled copper

Cables for Eastern Green Link 2 to be made using 10,000 tonnes of recycled copper, as part of efforts to slash the project's environmental footprint
The UK's largest subsea electricity transmission project currently under construction, the Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2), is to be made using 100 per cent recycled copper in a move expected to cut nearly...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis