Extreme heat caused more than 1,500 deaths in England in summer 2025

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Official data suggests there were half as many heat-associated deaths in England as expected last summer, due to improving awareness and resilience measures

More than 1,500 people lost their lives across England last summer due to causes linked to extreme heat, as the country experienced its warmest summer on record, according to official government estimates....

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