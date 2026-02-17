UK startup Meaningful Planet raises £300,000 to dial up nature-friendly mobile network

Seed investment is to support plans for 'carbon-neutral' telecoms network backed by emissions tracking, automated offsets, and funding for regional nature projects
UK startup Meaningful Planet claims to have raised £300,000 in seed funding to help dial up its plans to create an eco-friendly mobile network supported by emissions mapping, automated carbon offsetting,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis