Over-heating offices hitting productivity for six in 10 workers

New survey reveals almost two thirds of UK office workers frequently find their workplace an uncomfortable temperature
This summer's heatwaves have not only triggered drought warnings, fuelled record wildfires, and had a dire impact on this year's harvest, they have also dampened productivity for millions of office workers....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis