Green groups lament 'painfully slow' progress at interim UN climate talks in Bonn

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
Credit: UN Climate Change / Lara Murillo
Image:

Credit: UN Climate Change / Lara Murillo

Despite some bright spots UN climate chief admits interim climate talks in Bonn 'struggled' to deliver progress on issues such as climate finance an adaptation in Bonn ahead of COP30

Climate negotiators look set to be lumbered with a bulging in-tray at the UN COP30 Summit in Brazil later this year, after what some observers lamented as "painfully slow" progress on a raft of key issues...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'Sustainable finance capital of the world': Government launches consultation on Climate Transition Plan guidelines

Why the CCC wants the government to ensure consumers 'see the benefits of climate action in their bills'

More on Politics

Nigel Farage and Reform are a reaction, not an aberration: The green economy must take note
Politics

Nigel Farage and Reform are a reaction, not an aberration: The green economy must take note

Framing climate action as risk management, or green growth as economic inevitability, no longer cuts through alone - net zero has to be lived, proven, localised and tangible, writes Apella Advisors' Andrew Brown

Andrew Brown, Apella Advisors
clock 24 June 2025 • 4 min read
'This process matters': UN climate chief kicks off Bonn Climate Talks
Politics

'This process matters': UN climate chief kicks off Bonn Climate Talks

Climate adaptation, national action plans, finance roadmaps, and budget concerns top the agenda, as latest negotiations aim to lay groundwork for crucial COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil this autumn

James Murray
James Murray
clock 16 June 2025 • 5 min read
'Wildly overestimated': Public thinks net zero set to cost 140 times more than CCC forecasts
Politics

'Wildly overestimated': Public thinks net zero set to cost 140 times more than CCC forecasts

Comms strategy and language tweaks can bolster enduring net zero support in response to rising cost concerns, polling suggests

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 June 2025 • 5 min read