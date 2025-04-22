The 89 Percent Project launches mission to give voice to 'silent climate majority'

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: The 89 Percent Project
Image:

Credit: The 89 Percent Project

Dozens of global newsrooms launch campaign to highlight how nine-in-10 people want stronger action to tackle climate change - but mistakenly believe they are in a minority

A partnership fronted by The Guardian, Covering Climate Now, Agence France-Presse, and dozens of newsrooms around the world has launched today, in a bid to give voice to the 'silent majority' who mistakenly...

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone

clock 22 April 2025 • 5 min read
