Midlands authorities to roll out more than 16,000 EV chargers after £40m funding boost

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Thirteen local authorities to share £40.8m from the Local EV Infrastructure Fund

Local authorities across the Midlands are set to roll out more than 16,000 electric vehicle (EV) chargers, after the government today announced it has awarded over £40m in support of plans to expand the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Arup commits £1m to nature restoration at Nattergal's Boothby Wildland project

Inside scoop: How Mackie's delivered business growth and a renewables record

More on Automotive

IEA: Global EV battery industry 'entering a new phase' on path to maturity
Automotive

IEA: Global EV battery industry 'entering a new phase' on path to maturity

Driven by soaring demand from electric vehicles and significant production cost reductions - particularly in China - battery market competition is becoming increasingly fierce

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 06 March 2025 • 4 min read
'Motorists are voting with their feet': One in four new cars sold in UK now electric
Automotive

'Motorists are voting with their feet': One in four new cars sold in UK now electric

New EV sales continue to surge, as latest industry figures show demand for petrol and diesel cars has falled yet again

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 05 March 2025 • 5 min read
How smart and vehicle-to-grid charging is essential to the EV transition
Automotive

How smart and vehicle-to-grid charging is essential to the EV transition

Report from EY argues smart-charging and V2G systems will play key role in unlocking cost savings and enabling grid stability as EV roll out gathers pace

Amber Rolt
clock 05 March 2025 • 4 min read