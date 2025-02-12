Planning appeal secures green light for Nottinghamshire 1.2GW battery project

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Proposals for one of Britain's biggest battery storage projects secures consent following changes to national planning policy

Plans to develop one of the UK's biggest battery storage facilities near a former coal-fired power plant in Nottinghamshire have been given the green light, after the Planning Inspectorate yesterday overturned...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

NESO proposes new fees to tackle grid connection queue delays

Report: UK industrial sites could face costly grid constraints by 2030

Most read
01

Live enquiries for Biodiversity Net Gain units valued at £210m after scheme's first year

12 February 2025 • 5 min read
02

Study confirms natural flood resilience measures are working

12 February 2025 • 3 min read
03

Reports: Unilever closes in on £230m deal for refillable pioneer Wild

11 February 2025 • 2 min read
04

The EU carbon border levy has gaps - a 'climate contribution' policy could fill them

12 February 2025 • 4 min read
05

Planning appeal secures green light for Nottinghamshire 1.2GW battery project

12 February 2025 • 3 min read

More on Infrastructure

Planning appeal secures green light for Nottinghamshire 1.2GW battery project
Infrastructure

Planning appeal secures green light for Nottinghamshire 1.2GW battery project

Proposals for one of Britain's biggest battery storage projects secures consent following changes to national planning policy

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 12 February 2025 • 3 min read
NESO proposes new fees to tackle grid connection queue delays
Infrastructure

NESO proposes new fees to tackle grid connection queue delays

Reforms aim to tackle grid connection queue and incentivise developers to advance projects in a timely manner

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 12 February 2025 • 2 min read
Report: UK industrial sites could face costly grid constraints by 2030
Infrastructure

Report: UK industrial sites could face costly grid constraints by 2030

Urgent investment and policy action is needed to avoid looming power grid constraints for large UK industrial sites, Aldersgate Group warns

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 12 February 2025 • 4 min read