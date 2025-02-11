UK and India pledge to strengthen clean tech ties

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
UK and India pledge to strengthen clean tech ties

Governments agree to boost renewables and clean tech deployment through fourth UK-India Energy Dialogue

The UK and Indian governments will this week commit to a series of agreements designed to boost trade in clean technologies and accelerate the roll out of renewables in both countries. Energy Secretary...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

How rising geopolitical tensions pose a threat to clean tech supply chains

'End of life': Study explores how to extend lifespan for offshore wind farms

Most read
01

Reports: Unilever closes in on £230m deal for refillable pioneer Wild

11 February 2025 • 2 min read
02

The changing face of ESG: Why sustainable investing will survive Trump's second term

11 February 2025 • 4 min read
03

World's largest ad firm reported to OECD over 'pro-polluter' campaigns

11 February 2025 • 5 min read
04

UK and India pledge to strengthen clean tech ties

11 February 2025 • 2 min read
05

'AI Energy Score': Salesforce launches new benchmark for AI energy efficiency

10 February 2025 • 3 min read

More on Politics

UK and India pledge to strengthen clean tech ties
Politics

UK and India pledge to strengthen clean tech ties

Governments agree to boost renewables and clean tech deployment through fourth UK-India Energy Dialogue

James Murray
James Murray
clock 11 February 2025 • 2 min read
Why Ed Miliband won't resign, and why his nuclear plans struggle to convince
Politics

Why Ed Miliband won't resign, and why his nuclear plans struggle to convince

The Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary is still fighting to advance the UK's clean energy plans, writes Roger Harrabin, but he would be wise to find more space for energy storage in his vision for the grid

James Murray
James Murray
clock 07 February 2025 • 4 min read
CBI chief urges UK to 'ignore the siren call of protectionism and climate scepticism'
Politics

CBI chief urges UK to 'ignore the siren call of protectionism and climate scepticism'

The boss of Britain's biggest business group, Rain Newton-Smith, reckons the government should double down on net zero and green growth in response to mounting global trade war

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 05 February 2025 • 8 min read