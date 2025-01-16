Government advances plans to power up first nuclear fusion power plant by 2040

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Government advances plans to power up first nuclear fusion power plant by 2040

Record £410m in R&D investment aims to accelerate plans to build prototype nuclear fusion power plant at former coal power station site in Nottinghamshire

The government has today confirmed a record £410m of funding has been awarded to the fledgling nuclear fusion sector in support of plans to deliver the first prototype nuclear fusion power plant by 2040....

James Murray
James Murray

'Interconnected crises' and 'darkening perceptions': World Economic Forum raises alarm over worsening global risks

Study concludes government's clean power mission can cut energy bills

More on Nuclear

IEA declares nuclear renaissance 'well underway', but can industry now deliver projects on time and on budget?
Nuclear

IEA declares nuclear renaissance 'well underway', but can industry now deliver projects on time and on budget?

IEA report predicts nuclear is set to generate a record level of electricity in 2025, but warns governments and industry must overcome 'significant hurdles' if sector is to successfully enter new era

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 January 2025 • 9 min read
'Careful stewardship': Plans confirmed to extend life of four UK nuclear power plants
Nuclear

'Careful stewardship': Plans confirmed to extend life of four UK nuclear power plants

News comes as EDF celebrates major milestone for Hinkley Point project and court victory for Sizewell C plans

James Murray
James Murray
clock 04 December 2024 • 6 min read
Tony Blair Institute: UK must prepare for 'new nuclear age'
Nuclear

Tony Blair Institute: UK must prepare for 'new nuclear age'

Almost 30 gigatonnes of CO2 could have been avoided since 1991 if nuclear growth rates had continued at same rate as before Chernobyl disaster, new report claims

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 December 2024 • 6 min read