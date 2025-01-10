Hopes grow for nascent heat battery market

clock • 4 min read
Credit: tepeo
Image:

Credit: tepeo

Government hints it could extend green heat subsidies to support emerging heat battery sector

Batteries that store energy in the form of heat may be subsidised for UK homes, as the government seeks new ways to catch surplus power generated when the wind blows and the sun shines. Heat batteries...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

BlackRock quits Net Zero Asset Managers group

10 January 2025 • 3 min read
02

Tesco calls on UK government to ramp up support for greener farming

10 January 2025 • 4 min read
03

'The impact will be dire': 2024 confirmed as first year to pass 1.5C threshold

10 January 2025 • 5 min read
04

Tackling gender inequality will uplift sustainability efforts

08 January 2025 • 5 min read
05

National Trust sets new goal to create 250,000 hectares of nature-rich landscapes

10 January 2025 • 4 min read

More on Technology

Google, Microsoft, others invest $300m in crushed rocks as CO2 removal solution
Technology

Google, Microsoft, others invest $300m in crushed rocks as CO2 removal solution

Enhanced rock weathering has gone from an interesting idea to large-scale trials in just a few years

Jim Giles, Trellis
clock 10 January 2025 • 4 min read
Hopes grow for nascent heat battery market
Technology

Hopes grow for nascent heat battery market

Government hints it could extend green heat subsidies to support emerging heat battery sector

Roger Harrabin
clock 10 January 2025 • 4 min read
Calf genetically modified to 'burp less' and reduce dairy's greenhouse gas emissions
Technology

Calf genetically modified to 'burp less' and reduce dairy's greenhouse gas emissions

Could the future see more 'environmentally friendly cows' in the UK?

Chris Brayford, Farmers Guardian
clock 06 January 2025 • 3 min read