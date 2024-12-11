'The most well-received ideology': Large majority of public have favourable view of environmentalism

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
'The most well-received ideology': Large majority of public have favourable view of environmentalism

New YouGov poll shows environmentalism is the most popular ideology in the UK across all age groups

The British public really care about the environment and are overwhelmingly supportive of environmentalism. That is the headline conclusion from new YouGov polling that attempts to gauge voters' perception...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'Mission-critical': SSEN Transmission unveils £22bn grid investment plan

EDF and Pod Point team up for new EV charger and tariff bundle

Most read
01

CCS: Two major UK carbon capture projects clear final financial hurdles

10 December 2024 • 5 min read
02

BloombergNEF: Global lithium-ion battery prices hit record low in 2024

10 December 2024 • 4 min read
03

Octopus Energy to invest in low carbon aviation fuel specialist NGF

10 December 2024 • 3 min read
04

'It's time to seize the moment': How UK renewables could overtake fossil fuel power in 2024

10 December 2024 • 8 min read
05

Green businesses call for 'bold' UK policy leadership to reverse nature degradation

10 December 2024 • 4 min read

More on Politics

'The most well-received ideology': Large majority of public have favourable view of environmentalism
Politics

'The most well-received ideology': Large majority of public have favourable view of environmentalism

New YouGov poll shows environmentalism is the most popular ideology in the UK across all age groups

James Murray
James Murray
clock 11 December 2024 • 3 min read
Labour's overly state-led approach risks undermining the UK's net zero transition
Politics

Labour's overly state-led approach risks undermining the UK's net zero transition

If the UK is to meet its net zero targets, it is essential red tape does not become a burden on business, writes Sam Payne from the Conservative Environment Network (CEN)

Sam Payne, Conservative Environment Network
clock 09 December 2024 • 4 min read
Nothing has changed: Has Labour really watered down its clean power target?
Politics

Nothing has changed: Has Labour really watered down its clean power target?

The accusations that Labour has U-turned on its clean power target are wide of the mark, but the government needs to be clearer in communicating its genuinely ambitious plans

James Murray
James Murray
clock 06 December 2024 • 7 min read