'The fight is on': New COP29 negotiating texts reveal deep divisions over climate finance

James Murray
clock • 7 min read
The COP29 entrance / Credit: UNFCCC on Flickr
Image:

The COP29 entrance / Credit: UNFCCC on Flickr

Frustration builds at Baku Summit, as insiders warn long-awaited draft texts have failed to provide a plausible landing ground for an ambitious deal

The COP29 Climate Summit in Baku appears destined to head into overtime, after negotiators and observers warned the latest set of draft negotiating texts had failed to bridge the deep divisions between...

James Murray
James Murray

From disco scallops to heritage data, Crown Estate backs offshore wind research projects

COP29: Study warns forest targets missing from national climate action plans

More on Climate change

Study: Half of economies already transitioning away from fossil fuels in their energy systems
Climate change

Study: Half of economies already transitioning away from fossil fuels in their energy systems

2024 will likely see another record year of coal, oil and gas consumption, but renewables trends mean the global energy market is nearing a turning point, new analysis claims

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 21 November 2024 • 7 min read
Climate Fiction Prize unveils 'genre-spanning' inaugural longlist
Climate change

Climate Fiction Prize unveils 'genre-spanning' inaugural longlist

Nine novels, all authored by women, have made the longlist for the first ever Climate Fiction Price, including Booker Prize winner Orbital by Samantha Harvey

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 20 November 2024 • 3 min read
'There is a lot of frustration in the room': Pressure mounts on Ministers to break COP29 deadlock
Climate change

'There is a lot of frustration in the room': Pressure mounts on Ministers to break COP29 deadlock

Campaigners warn Baku Summit made negligible progress during the first week of talks, as fears mount US exit from Paris Agreement could spark contagion

James Murray
James Murray
clock 18 November 2024 • 6 min read