'Oil shaming is absolutely meaningless': COP29 business champion hits back at criticism of climate talks

clock • 7 min read
Nigar Arpadarai, COP29 High Level Champion | Credit: COP29
Image:

Nigar Arpadarai, COP29 High Level Champion | Credit: COP29

EXCLUSIVE: High Level Champion for COP29 Nigar Arpadarai rejects criticism of Baku Summit, as she argues fossil fuel industries have a key role to play in tackling climate change

COP29's business champion Nigar Arpadarai has defended the role of fossil fuel companies and carbon intensive industries at global climate talks, as she hit back at "oil shaming" and "divisive language"...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

The UK government is making the wrong bet on carbon capture and storage

15 November 2024 • 4 min read
02

COP29: Businesses demand 'decisive leadership' from G20 to unblock UN climate talks

16 November 2024 • 7 min read
03

COP29: UK backs global pledge to ramp up energy storage to 1,500GW worldwide by 2030

16 November 2024 • 6 min read
04

COP29: UK unveils new carbon market principles, as climate finance negotiations rumble on

15 November 2024 • 8 min read
05

Delta's big plans for sustainable aviation fuel need incentives up and down supply chain

15 November 2024 • 6 min read

More on Politics

COP29: Negotiators deliver updated climate finance text
Politics

COP29: Negotiators deliver updated climate finance text

Slimmed down draft negotiating text on key collective climate finance target comes as Ministers prepare to arrive in Baku for second week of crunch talks

James Murray
James Murray
clock 15 November 2024 • 5 min read
Global Briefing: Shell overturns Dutch court order demanding 45 per cent cut in emissions
Politics

Global Briefing: Shell overturns Dutch court order demanding 45 per cent cut in emissions

Oil and gas giant reverses 2021 ruling in blow to climate campaigners, European Parliament delays landmark deforestation legislation by a year, and German city announces 2035 gas grid phase-out

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 15 November 2024 • 6 min read
What US climate and energy leaders have to say about the next four years
Politics

What US climate and energy leaders have to say about the next four years

In a post-election press call, climate leaders from the World Resource Institute and the Biden administration shared insights into climate action during the next Trump administration

Leah Garden, Trellis
clock 15 November 2024 • 5 min read