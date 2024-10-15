Industry calls for improved EU-UK energy ties to turn North Sea into Europe's 'green power plant'

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Coalition of 19 energy associations and system operators warn 'sub-optimal market mechanisms' are restricting the North Sea's green energy potential

A group of 19 European energy associations and transmission system operators have today issued a joint letter to European and UK governments calling for more efficient electricity market arrangements to...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Murvah Iqbal: 'Sustainability is table stakes in business now'

Last Energy announces £300m 'micro modular' nuclear project at former coal site

Most read
01

Last Energy announces £300m 'micro modular' nuclear project at former coal site

15 October 2024 • 4 min read
02

Government welcomes £1.1bn plan to expand Stansted Airport capacity

14 October 2024 • 4 min read
03

Investment Summit: Labour promises deregulation drive to unlock clean energy boom

14 October 2024 • 7 min read
04

Meta pledges to secure at least $35m of carbon removal contracts

14 October 2024 • 2 min read
05

BusinessGreen Intelligence Whitepaper: How to participate in the PPA boom

10 October 2024 • 1 min read

More on Energy

'Free electricity': EDF teams up with Ideal Heating for new heat pump offer
Energy

'Free electricity': EDF teams up with Ideal Heating for new heat pump offer

Energy giant to offer household customers zero energy bills throughout December 2025 if they ditch gas boilers for heat pumps

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 15 October 2024 • 2 min read
Industry calls for improved EU-UK energy ties to turn North Sea into Europe's 'green power plant'
Energy

Industry calls for improved EU-UK energy ties to turn North Sea into Europe's 'green power plant'

Coalition of 19 energy associations and system operators warn 'sub-optimal market mechanisms' are restricting the North Sea's green energy potential

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 15 October 2024 • 5 min read
'It's the energy elephant in the room': UK businesses to face hefty energy bills through 2026
Energy

'It's the energy elephant in the room': UK businesses to face hefty energy bills through 2026

Cornwall Insight warns annual bills for smaller industrial energy users set to remain at high levels through to 2027

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 14 October 2024 • 4 min read