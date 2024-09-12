Study: 'We're beginning to realise the damage that inequality is doing to the Earth'

While it remains possible for Earth's population to escape poverty and tackle escalating climatic and environmental impacts, the planet's ability to provide for and protect humanity is being pushed to breaking point, a ground-breaking new study has warned.

The report, which has been developed by more than 60 leading natural and social scientists from the Earth Commission, identifies a "Safe and Just Space" in which societies, businesses, and economies could thrive without destabilising the climate and the biosphere. But the analysis warns this space will drastically shrink unless unsustainable consumerism and the escalating climate crisis are urgently addressed.

The researchers argue that based on current climate trends there will be no "Safe and Just Space" available by mid-century where harm to humans and nature can be minimised and everyone is provided, unless immediate steps are taken to rapid accelerate decarbonisation efforts.

Moreover, the report argued that inequalities and the overconsumption of finite resources by a minority of the global population have pushed Earth systems to the cusp of dangerous tipping points, which would cause further harm to people and habitats unless energy, food and urban systems are urgently transformed.

The study, which was published in The Lancet Planetary Health, concluded the only way to provide for everyone is to reduce overconsumption and inequality in access to critical resources such as freshwater and nutrients - a task what will require "profound" economic and technological shifts.

"We're beginning to realise the damage that inequality is doing to the Earth," said Joyeeta Gupta, former co-chair of the Earth Commission, and Professor of Environment and Development in the Global South at the University of Amsterdam. "Increasing pollution and poor management of natural resources is causing significant harm to people and nature.

"The longer we continue to widen the gap between those who have too much and those who don't have enough, the more extreme the consequences for all, as the support systems which underpin our way of life, our markets and our economies begin to collapse."

The report warned that if everyone on Earth had access to the crucial resources needed for a basic standard of living in 2050, the planet would still be outside the climate boundary.

While the study stated that already vulnerable communities are often the most affected by environmental impacts, everyone, including the wealthy, are at risk.

"Addressing justice must be at the heart of our response to the planetary crisis," said Wendy Broadgate, executive director for the Earth Commission and global hub director at Future Earth. "We need to run our economies and societies differently to live within the Safe and Just Space. The Earth Commission's work highlights living within the safe boundaries of the planet, and incorporating justice, is not possible without addressing inequalities and ensuring everyone has the essential resources for a dignified life."

Researchers added that businesses and cities in particular have a leading role to play in ensuring critical resources are more fairly distributed to provide a basic standard of living for all.

"Companies and cities have a huge potential to make a difference, especially if they work towards the same goal - ensuring the planet can provide for everyone long-term," said Xuemei Bai, member of the Earth Commission and Professor at Fenner School of Environment & Society at Australian National University. "They are more nimble and flexible than states, and can reduce their pressure on the planet by setting science-based targets in line with our findings."

More broadly, the paper called for a well-coordinated international effort backed by policymakers, businesses, civil society, and communities to change to how economies are run and find new policies and funding mechanisms to address inequality while reducing pressure on nature and climate.

It added that more efficient and effective management, sharing, and usage of resources at every level of society - including addressing the excess consumption by some communities that is limiting access to basic resources for those who need them the most - is fundamental.

Finally, the report called for investment in sustainable and affordable technologies that can help minimise demand for resources and expand the "Safe and Just Space" for all.

"These are profound transformations of our societies, requiring effective governance from local to global levels," said Diana Liverman, Professor of geography, development and environment at the University of Arizona and a member of the Earth Commission. "We have the knowledge and the tools. This work illuminates that space where all people, businesses and economies can thrive on a healthy planet.

"Any efforts to protect the planet must take into account the needs of the millions of people that don't even have access to the basics right now. Now decision makers need to implement policies and activities that can address inequality whilst reducing pressure on nature and climate."

The Earth Commission's report comes just over a month after humanity's demand for natural resources surpassed Earth's capacity to regenerate them in a given year after just seven months of 2024.

The annual Earth Overshoot Day fell on 1 August this year, meaning humanity is currently using natural resources 1.7 times faster than the planet's ecosystems can regenerate, according to the Global Footprint Network.

The date was first calculated in 1971 when it fell on Christmas Day, meaning humanity had used up Earth's annual capacity for naturally regenerating resources only a week before the end of the year.

