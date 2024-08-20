'Important strides to build on': Starmer pledges closer clean energy partnership with Welsh Government

Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru Wind Farm with First Minister of Wales, Baroness Eluned Morgan in Carmarthenshire | Credit: by Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

Keir Starmer and Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan have today promised to "reset" the relationship between their respective governments in order to work together more closely on accelerating the UK rollout of clean power across England and Wales.

During a joint visit to an onshore wind farm in Carmarthenshire, which was part funded by the Welsh Government, the UK Prime Minister and Morgan – who took over as Welsh First Minister earlier this month - promised to "supercharge" efforts to make Britain a clean energy superpower, in part through state-led investment in the green economy.

The two leaders both promised to deepen cooperation in order to unleash the benefits of their respective publicly owned clean energy companies "based on a genuine partnership of collaboration and respect" to deliver green investment across Wales and the rest of the UK, according to Downing Street.

Following its landslide General Election win last month, the new Labour government in Westminster has started the ball rolling on establishing GB Energy, it proposed clean power investment vehicle that is set to be backed by an initial £8.3bn in public funding.

In doing so, it is set to follow in the footsteps of the Welsh Government's publicly-owned clean power company Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru – or Green Electricity Wales - which recently became fully operational after 12 months in development.

Having already made its first few investments in clean energy projects across Wales, the firm is on course produce 1GW of electricity by 2040, which it claims would be enough to power up to one million average homes.

After 14 years of Conservative government in Westminster which at times saw a strained relationship with the Labour-run devolved administration in Wales, Starmer signalled that the UK and Welsh Governments would now be far more closely aligned in key policy areas such as net zero.

He pledged to build on the work already done by the Welsh Government towards establishing the publicly owned energy firm, as he reiterated his own government's commitment to reduce Britain's reliance on fossil fuels and deliver a decarbonised electricity system by 2030.

"We have inherited an incoherent energy policy that has left homes up and down the country vulnerable to rocketing energy bills," he said.

"But the Welsh Government has made important strides that we can now build on, and I am determined that Wales is at the very heart of our mission to make Britain an energy superpower, with renewables powering homes right across the country.

"Great British Energy will put the whole of the United Kingdom on the right path to deliver the independence we need, while helping to deliver lower bills for households and businesses and creating the next generation of skilled jobs."

Since returning to government after the 4 July election, Labour has placed clean energy at the forefront of its plans for driving economic growth, unleashing investment, boosting jobs, and slashing household energy bills across the UK.

As well as lifting the de facto ban on new onshore wind farms in England and giving the green light to a flurry of major solar farms, it has also set out plans for a major overhaul of the country's planning system in order to speed up the development of renewables and housing.

Moreover, it recently announced a £530m uplift in the budget for the upcoming clean power Contracts for Difference auction to over £1.5bn, in addition to striking a deal between GB Energy and The Crown Estate to leverage up to £60bn of further private investment in offshore wind.

Meanwhile, the Welsh Government is also already working with The Crown Estate – the owner of Britain's seabed – to unlock around 1,000km2 around Welsh coastlines to create up to 4.5GW of offshore wind capacity, which would be enough o power every home in Wales three times over.

It comes as The Crown Estate embarks on the latest phase of its fifth Offshore Wind Leasing Round, which will see bidders set out their plans for new projects. The firm expects these projects to create more than 5,000 construction jobs and deliver a £1.4bn economic boost.

Speaking during today's visit in Carmarthenshire alongside the UK Prime Minister, Morgan – who is also a member of the House of Lords - who only took over as First Minister in described Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru as "a long-term sustainable investment that puts net zero and the communities of Wales at the heart of the energy transition".

"While the previous UK government focused on fracking and fossil fuels – opposed by most communities and incompatible with our international obligations – we took positive action to ensure we deliver on our environmental commitments," she said.

"Harvesting our wind and using it to produce power offers us, and the people of Wales, the ability to own the returns on what will be a significant investment."

