Aira cuts ribbon on heat pump training academy in London

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Aira
Image:

Credit: Aira

The London hub is part of the Swedish clean tech firm's £300m investment in the UK, where it is aiming to create 8,000 new jobs over the next decade

Aira has cut the ribbon on its first skills academy in London, where it plans to provide "training for thousands" of heat pump sales specialists, installers, and electricians over the coming decade as...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Quinbrook confirms $3bn raised for Net Zero Power Fund

'A greener future for road transport': Work begins on one of UK's first HGV charging hubs

Most read
01

Earth Overshoot Day: Humanity overconsumes planet's resources after just seven months in 2024

01 August 2024 • 5 min read
02

'Incredibly unique': Historic Welsh thermal spring used as renewable heat source for local village

02 August 2024 • 3 min read
03

Science Based Targets: Review finds 'mixed' evidence on effectiveness of carbon offsets

30 July 2024 • 8 min read
04

Iberdrola agrees to acquire Electricity North West in €5bn deal

02 August 2024 • 2 min read
05

IEA and UK government announce plans to host Future of Energy Security Summit

02 August 2024 • 3 min read

More on Skills

Aira cuts ribbon on heat pump training academy in London
Skills

Aira cuts ribbon on heat pump training academy in London

The London hub is part of the Swedish clean tech firm's £300m investment in the UK, where it is aiming to create 8,000 new jobs over the next decade

Amber Rolt
clock 02 August 2024 • 2 min read
Young energy professionals can shape the future of energy
Skills

Young energy professionals can shape the future of energy

Early career energy professionals can help tackle the net zero skills shortage by providing insight into how to make 'green' jobs sustainable, fulfilling and rewarding, writes YEP Forum's Yumann Siddiq

Yumann Siddiq, Young Energy Professionals Forum
clock 26 July 2024 • 5 min read
LinkedIn: Green skills gap putting Labour's 'clean energy superpower' vision at risk
Skills

LinkedIn: Green skills gap putting Labour's 'clean energy superpower' vision at risk

Half of UK workers do not have access to training for greener roles despite sustainability hiring boom, LinkedIn data finds

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 24 July 2024 • 4 min read