'Record-breaking summer': Google expands AI wildfire maps into 15 new countries

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Google
Image:

Credit: Google

Tech giant beefs up wildfire tracker after AI and satellite image tool tracks more than 40 fires across southern Europe in recent months

Google has today spread the coverage of its AI-powered wildfire tracking tool across 15 new countries having mapped more than 40 incidents in southern Europe during what is already a "record-breaking summer"...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Study: Economic damage from ocean plastic could reach $434bn by 2050

'Ripe for rewilding': Nattergal to restore 'largely ecologically degraded' Essex farm

Most read
01

'Biggest budget yet': Government announces record £1.5bn for CfD clean energy auction

31 July 2024 • 7 min read
02

Science Based Targets: Review finds 'mixed' evidence on effectiveness of carbon offsets

30 July 2024 • 8 min read
03

'Ripe for rewilding': Nattergal to restore 'largely ecologically degraded' Essex farm

31 July 2024 • 4 min read
04

'Nature is dying': Government orders 'rapid review' of statutory environmental targets

30 July 2024 • 5 min read
05

'Grey belt': Government unveils 'green belt' reforms in bid to boost housebuilding

30 July 2024 • 6 min read

More on Technology

'Record-breaking summer': Google expands AI wildfire maps into 15 new countries
Technology

'Record-breaking summer': Google expands AI wildfire maps into 15 new countries

Tech giant beefs up wildfire tracker after AI and satellite image tool tracks more than 40 fires across southern Europe in recent months

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 30 July 2024 • 3 min read
Study: Street full of heat pumps makes 'almost no difference' to neighbourhood noise levels
Technology

Study: Street full of heat pumps makes 'almost no difference' to neighbourhood noise levels

Having more than one heat pump running in a street will not noticeably increase noise levels, Nesta study finds

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 30 July 2024 • 3 min read
Survey: Most green business leaders optimistic about AI despite vast energy use
Technology

Survey: Most green business leaders optimistic about AI despite vast energy use

Salesforce research finds many sustainability leaders keen to harness AI to accelerate corporate nature and climate action, despite concerns about technology's huge energy requirements

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 26 July 2024 • 3 min read