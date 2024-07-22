ECIU: Record 1,000 flood warnings issued for England's best farmland last winter

The number of flood warnings on England's most productive farmland hit a record high of more than 1,000 during winter 2023, exceeding the previous record by approximately a fifth, according to a new analysis.

According to a study of Environment Agency flood warnings and alerts data by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), 1,008 flood warnings were issued for grade one and two farmland, rising from a previous high of 775 during the winter of 2019.

Grade one farmland covers around 355,000 hectares, or 3.1 per cent of all agricultural land in England, while grade two covers 1.8 million hectares, or 16 per cent of farmland. Despite its small area, grade one in particular is vital as it is well suited to high value crops such as fruit, winter vegetables, and salad crops.

Alongside the record high number of official flood warnings, a further 3,344 flood alerts - indicating that flooding is 'possible' - were also issued across England's most productive land, smashing the previous record of 2,808 which was again set during the winter 2019. According to the ECIU, over 11 per cent of grade one farmland was hit by at least one flood warning over winter.

The figures further illustrate the scale of the climate-related challenges weathered by English farmers last winter, after similarly stark ECIU research estimated the arable harvest this year could be down by as much as a fifth - potentially costing Britain's farmers almost £1bn - after winter rainfall was made 15 per cent heavier by climate change.

The wet winter led to waterlogged soils and flooded fields that prevented farmers from drilling their crops. The farming industry is now braced for a poor harvest that is expected to contribute to food price inflation throughout the autumn.

"Farmers have been hit hard by extreme weather linked to climate change over the winter, and it's clear now that climate change presents a systemic risk to our best farmland, and therefore our food security," said Tom Lancaster, land food and farming analyst at ECIU. "With much of England's best farmland low lying and in flood plains, the increasing likelihood of extreme weather that climate change brings presents an outsized risk for UK food production.

"The good news is the government's green farming schemes can help farmers become more resilient to these impacts, by improving soil health and planting trees to slow flood waters, but further support will be needed to help farmers adapt. Fundamentally though, moving faster to net zero emissions is the only way to stop these risks from escalating."

According to World Weather Attribution, the level of rain during storms last winter would have been a one in 50-year event without climate change, but at current levels of warming it is expected to occur once every five years.

Recent polling for ECIU by More in Common also found farmers fear extreme weather will be the biggest threat to food security in the next 10 years, with 46 per cent of those quizzed flagging it as an issue. Moreover, 60 per cent of respondents forecast that climate change will have a negative impact on their business.

"The winter we've just been through was the worst I can remember and fills me with dread for what climate change might mean for my business and our industry," said Colin Chappell, a farmer from Lincolnshire and member of the Nature Friendly Farming Network (NFFN), whose farm was hit by two flood warnings and nine flood alerts last winter. "On our farm, we've struggled to get crops in the ground, with fields flooded and soils saturated.

"Climate change is hitting farmers like me here and now and affecting our best farmland more than most. For the sake of our food security, we need to get a handle on our emissions before it's too late while also creating a joined-up system of land management to make farming more resilient."

Recent analysis by the ECIU also warned that progress in tackling emissions from farming and land use is lagging behind other sectors to the extent the sector could be the UK's biggest source of emissions by the mid-2030s.

The study suggested it is likely agriculture and land use leapfrogged electricity generation to be the fourth biggest source of emissions during the year to March - putting it behind only domestic transport, buildings, and industry.

The release of the ECIU's latest study comes ahead of the Met Office' State of the UK Climate report, which is expected later this week, and follows warnings in the Climate Change Committee's (CCC) latest progress report that damaging delays and rollbacks to crucial green policies over the past year have left the UK further off track to meet its legally binding climate targets for 2030.

Martin Lines, CEO of the NFFN, said today's report sets out the scale of the challenge ahead if farmers in the UK are to secure a viable future. "Farms are already on the front line of the climate crisis, with volatile winter weather severely affecting production this year, and I welcome the committee's recognition of this," he said. "Agriculture, like every other sector, must play its part and the good news is that nature-friendly farming can deliver solutions to many of the key priorities the committee has identified while also ensuring food security. Given the right level of government support, farming can help drive down emissions as well as adapt to increasingly volatile growing conditions.

"From planting trees and boosting soil health to restoring peatland and supporting the growth of renewable energy on buildings and farmland, there are multiple ways farming can play a key role in reaching net zero."

The report comes as some Conservative MPs have accused the new Labour government of undermining food security by approving plans for new solar farms on agricultural land. But supporters of solar farms, including many farmers, have argued even if solar capacity is increased massively the sector would still take up a fraction of the UK's land. Meanwhile, growing numbers of farmers are keen to deploy renewables on their least productive land as a means of both curbing emissions and diversifying their revenue streams.

In related news, a group of TV presenters, influencers, and stakeholders from the farming, food and environmental sectors have today urged the Prime Minister to double British fruit and veg output and reduce reliance on imports, in order to improve diets and address the climate and nature crises.

An open letter co-ordinated by the Soil Association has warned that if the current decline in British fruit and veg continues, the UK will "face further disaster" on supermarket shelves with negative impacts on both health and the environment. Campaigners also highlighted the "vulnerability" of UK horticulture, warning that public health will be further at risk if production declines further.

As such, the letter urges Keir Starmer's government to back sustainable British farmers and growers and help ensure land used for horticulture in England doubles from around two per cent to four per cent of farmland.

"British fruit and veg is in crisis," said Soil Association senior policy officer Lucia Monje-Jelfs. "Our diets are costing the NHS billions every year and the countries we import from are being hit by the impacts of climate change.

"If we scaled up agroecological horticulture like organic, boosting access to healthy and sustainable food across the country, we could help to reverse the public health disaster, slash farming emissions, and restore wildlife.

"The new government must act to support the country's growers."

