Severn Trent Green Power unveils plans to build three new solar farms

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Firm specialising in creating green energy from food and garden waste to build new solar farms capable of powering 70,000 homes a year

Severn Trent Green Power (STGP) has set out plans to build three new large-scale solar farms, with potential for a fourth, in an effort to generate enough green electricity to power an estimated 70,000 homes a year.

The company has inked a development rights deal with international solar firm Elgin Energy, which would see STGP increase its overall renewable output from around 350GWh per year to around 500GWh. 

New solar farms in Leicestershire, Warwickshire and North Yorkshire are expected to add around 150GWh of generation a year to the national grid, rising to more than 185GWh once a fourth solar farm in Shropshire is energised.

The projects are said to be "ready to build" and already include grid connection contracts, planning consents, and land leases that would allow STGP to build, own, and operate the solar farms.

As well as managing 33 solar arrays, currently generating 16GWh every year, STGP also uses anaerobic digestion and in-vessel composting to transform food and garden waste into green gas and electricity while creating by-products such as bio-fertiliser for use in agriculture.

"While anaerobic digestion remains a core focus of our business, we recognise the significant potential of solar, wind, and hydro power," said Farryad Ishaq, strategy and business development director at the company. "This deal represents a big step forward in our ambition to power the UK towards a cleaner and more sustainable future."

Renewable energy plays a significant role in STGP parent company Severn Trent's Triple Carbon Pledge, a commitment to reduce the carbon footprint of the group - which also includes Severn Trent Water, Severn Trent Services, Severn Trent Connect and water company Hafren Dyfrdwy - to zero, roll out a company-wide fleet of electric vehicles, and use only 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030.

Ronan Kilduff, CEO of Elgin, said the firm's latest partnership embodied a shared commitment to a low-carbon future. "We are proud to support Severn Trent Green Power in its ambitious move towards a diversified renewable energy portfolio," he said.

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy.

Related Topics

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Hottest June on record fuels fears climate is to shift beyond 1.5C of warming

Global Briefing: World's largest nuclear fusion project hit by decade-long delay

Most read
01

Labour government lifts 'de facto' ban on new onshore wind farms

08 July 2024 • 7 min read
02

'A national mission': Labour set to advance green planning reforms within days

08 July 2024 • 5 min read
03

Daniel Zeichner appointed Farming Minister at Defra

08 July 2024 • 1 min read
04

Severn Trent Green Power unveils plans to build three new solar farms

08 July 2024 • 2 min read
05

'Clean energy superpower': Ed Miliband sets out priorities for DESNZ

08 July 2024 • 3 min read

More on Solar

'First-of-a-kind': Statkraft inks deal with Luminous Energy to manage power from Norfolk Solar Farm
Solar

'First-of-a-kind': Statkraft inks deal with Luminous Energy to manage power from Norfolk Solar Farm

Power Purchase Agreement will cover new 28.5MW Bracon Ash Solar Farm, which is to provide enough power for 9,500 homes

Amber Rolt
clock 04 July 2024 • 2 min read
New Solar Wizard spells out 'free, quick, and easy way' to assess solar potential
Solar

New Solar Wizard spells out 'free, quick, and easy way' to assess solar potential

Centre for Sustainable Energy debuts new mapping tool to help households, businesses, and councils independently assess potential for solar panel installation

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 June 2024 • 1 min read
Scottish Government relaxes planning rules for rooftop solar
Solar

Scottish Government relaxes planning rules for rooftop solar

Move eliminates barriers and costs for solar rooftop installations, according to Solar Energy Scotland

Amber Rolt
clock 04 June 2024 • 2 min read