Labour's heat pump plans and a wind turbine at Glastonbury: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Octopus Energy said temporary turbine can produce enough clean electricity to power 300 fridges

- by Amber Rolt

E.ON and Lendlease to create low carbon energy network serving some 6,500 new homes and business propertie

- by Stuart Stone

Tariff could save a household with a heat pump £315 a year compared to using a gas boiler, Octopus claims

- by Amber Rolt

Ed Miliband hints at more incentive-led approach to tackling 'absolutely miserable' level of UK heat pump adoption, as he reiterates that no one will have to 'rip out their boiler'

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

EXCLUSIVE: New polling finds voters are split on future of the UK oil and gas industry, but Labour remains more trusted than Tories to deliver on jobs and net zero

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

