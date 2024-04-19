Labour's heat pump plans and a wind turbine at Glastonbury: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week
'Glastonbury's biggest fan' returns: Octopus Energy wind turbine back to power festival's food stands
Octopus Energy said temporary turbine can produce enough clean electricity to power 300 fridges
- by Amber Rolt
'UK first': E.ON plots district heating system for 6,500-homes in East London
E.ON and Lendlease to create low carbon energy network serving some 6,500 new homes and business propertie
- by Stuart Stone
Octopus Energy unveils new off-peak home heat pump tariff
Tariff could save a household with a heat pump £315 a year compared to using a gas boiler, Octopus claims
- by Amber Rolt
'We've got to show heat pumps are affordable': Labour promises revamped approach to decarbonising home heating
Ed Miliband hints at more incentive-led approach to tackling 'absolutely miserable' level of UK heat pump adoption, as he reiterates that no one will have to 'rip out their boiler'
- by James Murray (@james_bg)
North Sea: Poll finds split between young and old on UK oil and gas drilling
EXCLUSIVE: New polling finds voters are split on future of the UK oil and gas industry, but Labour remains more trusted than Tories to deliver on jobs and net zero
- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)
