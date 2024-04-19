'Shovel-ready' clean power; Reform UK, and Dale Vince backs Labour: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

'Shovel-ready' clean power; Reform UK, and Dale Vince backs Labour: BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week
Study: Clean energy firms sitting on more than 700GW of 'shovel ready' projects
Octopus Energy calls for urgent action to tackle a grid connection queue that has grown to more than 700GW in the past year.
- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)
Reform Manifesto vows to 'scrap net zero' and issue new fracking licenses
Party claims ditching all net zero policies and axing clean energy subsidies would save £30bn a year.
- by James Murray @james_bg)
'Green will be the colour of the zeitgeist': Why Dale Vince is backing Labour
The green entrepreneur sits down with BusinessGreen to talk gas from grass, Great British Energy, and why he fears the national heat pump programme could be 'ULEZ on steroids'.
- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)
Swiss Re warns of 'cascading' climate risks to supply chains and society
Insurance giant highlights raft of interconnected emerging risks linked to climate change that threaten to trigger business losses and economic slowdown.
- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)
'Pay as you save': Barclays and Hometree ink landmark £250m green home improvement deal
Major investment aims to enable the roll out of domestic clean technologies to over 28,000 homes.
- by James Murray @james_bg)
