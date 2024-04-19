'Shovel-ready' clean power; Reform UK, and Dale Vince backs Labour: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Octopus Energy calls for urgent action to tackle a grid connection queue that has grown to more than 700GW in the past year.

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

Party claims ditching all net zero policies and axing clean energy subsidies would save £30bn a year.

- by James Murray @james_bg)

The green entrepreneur sits down with BusinessGreen to talk gas from grass, Great British Energy, and why he fears the national heat pump programme could be 'ULEZ on steroids'.

- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)

Insurance giant highlights raft of interconnected emerging risks linked to climate change that threaten to trigger business losses and economic slowdown.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

Major investment aims to enable the roll out of domestic clean technologies to over 28,000 homes.

- by James Murray @james_bg)

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.