'Major milestone': Octopus Energy enters US renewables market

Cecilia Keating
clock • 1 min read
Gaucho solar farm in Pennsylvania | Credit: Vesper Energy.
Image:

Gaucho solar farm in Pennsylvania | Credit: Vesper Energy.

Energy giant acquires solar farms in Ohio and Pennsylvania with combined capacity of 100MW

Octopus Energy Group has entered the US renewables market for the first time, after acquiring two solar farms as part of the British energy company's on-going international expansion drive. The purchase...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

'Big challenges, simple remedies': How firms can tackle upstream indirect emissions

Bezos Centre for Sustainable Protein opens at Imperial College London

Most read
01

'Glastonbury's biggest fan' returns: Octopus Energy wind turbine back to power festival's food stands

26 June 2024 • 2 min read
02

Air sickness: Ultra-fine particles from planes putting 52 million Europeans at risk of serious health conditions

26 June 2024 • 4 min read
03

'AWOL on the environment': Parties urged to seize 'last great opportunity to protect people and nature'

26 June 2024 • 7 min read
04

Octopus Energy unveils new off-peak home heat pump tariff

25 June 2024 • 3 min read
05

Swiss carbon removal specialists Neustark raise $69m for global expansion

26 June 2024 • 4 min read

More on Energy

'Glastonbury's biggest fan' returns: Octopus Energy wind turbine back to power festival's food stands
Energy

'Glastonbury's biggest fan' returns: Octopus Energy wind turbine back to power festival's food stands

Octopus Energy said temporary turbine can produce enough clean electricity to power 300 fridges

Amber Rolt
clock 26 June 2024 • 2 min read
Octopus Energy unveils new off-peak home heat pump tariff
Energy

Octopus Energy unveils new off-peak home heat pump tariff

Tariff could save a household with a heat pump £315 a year compared to using a gas boiler, Octopus claims

Amber Rolt
clock 25 June 2024 • 3 min read
'Critical juncture': Oil and gas exec survey highlights 'paradox' of demand and decarbonisation
Energy

'Critical juncture': Oil and gas exec survey highlights 'paradox' of demand and decarbonisation

Balancing environmental impact reduction with ongoing fossil fuel demand crucial for oil and gas firms to effectively support the energy transition, according to DNV

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 25 June 2024 • 3 min read