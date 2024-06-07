Election debate climate clashes and financial 'anti greenwashing rules': BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week
TV debate: Leaders clash over climate plans, as Sunak stokes fears over net zero costs
Rishi Sunak claims deploying clean technologies will cost households thousands of pounds, as Keir Starmer promises that Labour would invest in renewables to bring down bills.
- by James Murray @james_bg) and Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)
Blog: 10 net zero questions that should be put to Nigel Farage
The new Reform Party leader is arguably the UK's most prominent climate sceptic and his party wants to scrap the country's net zero goals - he should be asked what his ideological opposition to climate action means in practice.
- by James Murray @james_bg)
'Spreading misinformation': Green groups slam Sunak over attacks on climate policies
The Prime Minister used the first TV debate to stoke fears over the cost of the net zero transition, sparking an angry response from environmental campaigners.
- by James Murray @james_bg)
Blog: How to neutralise the Prime Minister's misleading attacks on the costs of net zero
Rishi Sunak wants to reach net zero, he just wants to slow down efforts to get there - politicians and businesses that understand the benefits of climate action need to highlight the absurdity of the Prime Minister's stance.
- by James Murray @james_bg)
Sustainability Disclosure Requirements: UK financial sector 'anti-greenwashing rules' enter into force
It comes alongside guidance from UKSIF and PwC to help asset managers and financial firms get to grips with the FCA's new sustainability disclosure regime.
- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)
