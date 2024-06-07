Election debate climate clashes and financial 'anti greenwashing rules': BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Rishi Sunak claims deploying clean technologies will cost households thousands of pounds, as Keir Starmer promises that Labour would invest in renewables to bring down bills.

- by James Murray @james_bg) and Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)

The new Reform Party leader is arguably the UK's most prominent climate sceptic and his party wants to scrap the country's net zero goals - he should be asked what his ideological opposition to climate action means in practice.

- by James Murray @james_bg)

The Prime Minister used the first TV debate to stoke fears over the cost of the net zero transition, sparking an angry response from environmental campaigners.

- by James Murray @james_bg)

Rishi Sunak wants to reach net zero, he just wants to slow down efforts to get there - politicians and businesses that understand the benefits of climate action need to highlight the absurdity of the Prime Minister's stance.

- by James Murray @james_bg)

It comes alongside guidance from UKSIF and PwC to help asset managers and financial firms get to grips with the FCA's new sustainability disclosure regime.

- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)

