Women in Green Business Awards: One week left to complete entry questionnaires

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 2 min read
Women in Green Business Awards: One week left to complete entry questionnaires

Nominees have just a few days left to submit their entry and be in with a chance of winning at this year's inaugural ceremony

The hundreds of individuals and companies that have been nominated for a Women in Green Business Award have just one week remaining to complete the short questionnaire that will enable them to progress to the next stage of the judging process.

More than 420 individuals working across the full breadth of the green economy have been nominated for an award, alongside 80 of the UK's most exciting and innovative sustainability-focused companies.

The Women in Green Business Awards is a brand-new event for 2024 designed to celebrate the huge contribution of women to the UK's burgeoning green economy, as well as the sustainability-focused organisations tackling the barriers women too often face in the workplace.

Completed questionnaires submitted ahead of the deadline of 5pm on Friday 14 June will be used to determine the individuals and companies that make the inaugural awards shortlist, which will be announced later this month.

The first awards to celebrate the achievements of women working within the UK's green economy, the Women in Green Business Awards are an opportunity to recognise professionals from across the sustainable business community, from business leaders to apprentices, clean technology innovators to nature experts, and chief sustainability officers to marketing professionals.

"The Women in Green Business Awards are set to be a fantastic celebration of the huge contribution women make in green business," said BusinessGreen features editor Cecilia Keating. "After receiving more than 500 nominations for the inaugural awards last month, we are looking forward to receiving completed questionnaires that will allow us to kick off the judging stage.

"The huge level of interest we've seen for the awards so far is testament to the critical role women are playing in advancing low-carbon sectors and sustainable business models, and we look forward to publishing the full shortlist this summer."

An esteemed panel of judges from the world of green business, campaigning, and environmental journalism has been tasked with the difficult job of deciding which of the many deserving shortlisted entries are named winners at a glittering awards ceremony that will take place this autumn.

All the winners and highly commended entries will be unveiled on the evening of Thursday October 3 at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in Covent Garden, central London.

Comedy star Olga Koch has been confirmed as the compere for the gala dinner, which will be hosted by the team behind the UK Green Business Awards and the Net Zero Festival.

Tickets for the inaugural ceremony and gala dinner can be booked from later this month after the shortlist is announced.  

Full details on the next stage of awards entries and the awards ceremony are available on the Women in Green Business Awards website.

Related Topics

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Plans cooked up for 'UK's first' national geothermal energy centre

Port Talbot and the road to a just transition

Most read
01

Labour puts green economy at heart of manifesto promising 'clear direction to businesses'

13 June 2024 • 10 min read
02

UK Green Business Awards 2024 – And the winner is…

13 June 2024 • 14 min read
03

Highview Power raises £300m to develop Manchester long duration energy storage facility

13 June 2024 • 3 min read
04

Activated charcoal: University of Cambridge researchers unveil new CO2 removal method

12 June 2024 • 4 min read
05

Labour 2024 election manifesto: Green policies at a glance

13 June 2024 • 14 min read

More on BusinessGreen

UK Green Business Awards 2024: In photos
BusinessGreen

UK Green Business Awards 2024: In photos

Our gallery of capturing all the winners, speeches and merriment from the UK's most prestigious awards for green business

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 13 June 2024 • 1 min read
UK Green Business Awards 2024 – And the winner is…
BusinessGreen

UK Green Business Awards 2024 – And the winner is…

All the winners and highly commended entries from the UK's most prestigious green business awards

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 13 June 2024 • 14 min read
Election debate climate clashes and financial 'anti greenwashing rules': BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week
BusinessGreen

Election debate climate clashes and financial 'anti greenwashing rules': BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 07 June 2024 • 1 min read