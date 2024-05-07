'The crest of the wave': UK hits 60,000 EV charge point milestone

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
Credit: UK Power Networks
Image:

Credit: UK Power Networks

Zapmap predicts UK will reach 100,000 public charging devices by August 2025

The number of charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) in the UK has now surpassed the 60,000 mark, as the rate of installation accelerated in the first four months of 2024. In an update on Friday,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Royal Society publishes roadmap for 'defossilising' the chemicals industry

CCS: Government advances plans for transporting captured emissions

Most read
01

'The renewables future has arrived': Renewables provide 30 per cent of global electricity for first time

08 May 2024 • 5 min read
02

Government awards £196m to support development of advanced nuclear fuels plant

08 May 2024 • 4 min read
03

New Boiler Upgrade Scheme regulations come into force

08 May 2024 • 2 min read
04

Women in Green Business Awards 2024: Nominations announced

08 May 2024 • 2 min read
05

EasyJet, Ryanair, and Wizz slam calls to exclude long-haul flights from contrail crackdown

07 May 2024 • 3 min read

More on Automotive

'Best ever start to the year': EV market expands, but concerns remain over sales targets
Automotive

'Best ever start to the year': EV market expands, but concerns remain over sales targets

Latest sales figures confirm EVs increased their market share during April, but industry insists more support is needed if it is to meet targets set under Zero Emission Vehicle Mandate

James Murray
James Murray
clock 07 May 2024 • 4 min read
'The crest of the wave': UK hits 60,000 EV charge point milestone
Automotive

'The crest of the wave': UK hits 60,000 EV charge point milestone

Zapmap predicts UK will reach 100,000 public charging devices by August 2025

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 07 May 2024 • 3 min read
BT powers up first EV-charging street cabinet
Automotive

BT powers up first EV-charging street cabinet

Company celebrates latest milestone in pilot project that could see up to 600 street cabinets repurposed as EV chargers

James Murray
James Murray
clock 01 May 2024 • 3 min read