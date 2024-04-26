SBTi chief's 'deep regret' and fossil fuel grid records: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Climate standards-setting body confirms it is pressing ahead with plans to consult on potential changes that could see companies expand the use of carbon credits to tackle value chain emissions.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

New Carbon Brief analysis suggests grid is on track to operate for periods without fossil fuel generation from next year.

- by James Murray (@james_BG)

Consumer goods giant's new CEO Hein Schumacher says 'I need to drive performance in the company', as he confirms watering down of several high profile ESG goals.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

Outgoing CCC boss Chris Stark fears the term 'net zero' is becoming 'unhelpful', but any alternative framing for decarbonisation would face precisely the same political and structural challenges.

- by James Murray (@james_BG)

Study reveals disconnect between Westminster opinion and public sentiment towards climate action, researchers claim.

- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)

