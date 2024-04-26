SBTi chief's 'deep regret' and fossil fuel grid records: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

SBTi chief expresses 'deep regret' at corporate carbon offset row

Climate standards-setting body confirms it is pressing ahead with plans to consult on potential changes that could see companies expand the use of carbon credits to tackle value chain emissions.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

 

Study: Fossil fuel grid share hits record low

New Carbon Brief analysis suggests grid is on track to operate for periods without fossil fuel generation from next year.

- by James Murray (@james_BG)

 

Unilever dials down plastic reduction targets

Consumer goods giant's new CEO Hein Schumacher says 'I need to drive performance in the company', as he confirms watering down of several high profile ESG goals.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

 

Help or hindrance? Why 'net zero' is not the problem

Outgoing CCC boss Chris Stark fears the term 'net zero' is becoming 'unhelpful', but any alternative framing for decarbonisation would face precisely the same political and structural challenges.

- by James Murray (@james_BG)

 

Poll: British public backs stronger climate leadership from politicians

Study reveals disconnect between Westminster opinion and public sentiment towards climate action, researchers claim.

- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)

 

Women in Green Business Awards 2024: Nominations announced

We must not let central net zero planning crush our brilliant enterprise economy

