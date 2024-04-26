SBTi chief's 'deep regret' and fossil fuel grid records: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week
SBTi chief expresses 'deep regret' at corporate carbon offset row
Climate standards-setting body confirms it is pressing ahead with plans to consult on potential changes that could see companies expand the use of carbon credits to tackle value chain emissions.
- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)
Study: Fossil fuel grid share hits record low
New Carbon Brief analysis suggests grid is on track to operate for periods without fossil fuel generation from next year.
- by James Murray (@james_BG)
Unilever dials down plastic reduction targets
Consumer goods giant's new CEO Hein Schumacher says 'I need to drive performance in the company', as he confirms watering down of several high profile ESG goals.
- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)
Help or hindrance? Why 'net zero' is not the problem
Outgoing CCC boss Chris Stark fears the term 'net zero' is becoming 'unhelpful', but any alternative framing for decarbonisation would face precisely the same political and structural challenges.
- by James Murray (@james_BG)
Poll: British public backs stronger climate leadership from politicians
Study reveals disconnect between Westminster opinion and public sentiment towards climate action, researchers claim.
- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)
You can now sign up to attend the fifth annual Net Zero Festival, which will be hosted by BusinessGreen on October 22-23 at the Business Design Centre in London.