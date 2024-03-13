Study: Biodiversity Net Gain has potential to absorb 650,000 tonnes of carbon a year

Habitats created through England's new Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) rules have the potential to absorb up to 650,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year - the equivalent of nearly 200,000 round trip flights from London to New York - a new analysis has claimed.

Requirements introduced on 12 February mandate developers to deliver a minimum net uplift in biodiversity of 10 per cent - as calculated using a specific metric from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) - for the majority of planning applications.

Where gains cannot be achieved wholly or partially on-site, developers will need to fund offsite nature projects or purchase of new biodiversity credits, to make up the 10 per cent gain requirement.

According to a study of the government's Net Gain Impact Assessment by biodiversity tech start-up Joe's Blooms, the new regulations could see England benefit from over 15,000 hectares of biodiversity each year - equivalent to 23,500 football pitches worth of natural habitat.

The assessment found that if the government meets its target of building 300,000 homes a year, 5,699 hectares of new habitats would be created and 10,085 hectares of habitat damage would be avoided each year.

Looking at the distribution of different habitats across the UK, the research found the carbon storage potential of the resulting woodland, heath, grasslands, and wetlands would equate to emissions released from 4.6 billion kilometres of driving an average car.

"This analysis adds to mounting evidence that nature recovery fuelled by BNG, whether it's restoring wildlife-rich habitats or creating green corridors to bridge together fragmented habitats, will play a central role in boosting the UK's resilience to climate change," said Robin McArthur, chair of the Joe's Blooms Advisory Board.

"Developers and local authorities have an opportunity to build the homes we so desperately need whilst also making a nature-positive contribution to the climate crisis."

While BNG requirements for large developers came into force last month, small developments - where the number of dwellings is between one and nine or where the site area is less than 0.5 hectares - have until 2 April to implement the rules.

Nationally significant infrastructure projects will then be required to comply with BNG rules from late November 2025.

As well as the carbon absorption potential, increasing woodlands, heath, grasslands, and wetlands will protect England's native plant and animal species, with recent data from the Woodland Trust finding that one-third of all woodland species are diminishing.

As such, advocates claim BNG has the potential to transform how the UK's built environment can contribute to both restoring and regenerating nature, as well as tackling ecological and climate crises.

