Ground source heat pumps, Deposit Return Scheme woes and the Budget: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

New model debuted, as latest government figures confirm surge in demand for heat pump grant scheme

- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)

Treasury confirms Chancellor to announce £360m for manufacturing and R&D projects, including increased support for zero carbon aviation and green industry initiatives

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

Aston Villa, Carlsberg, Crystal Palace, Gymshark, ScottishPower, and Wolverhampton Wanderers join WWF #WorldWithoutNature logo campaign

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

Government fails to deny reports that the introduction of England's Deposit Return Scheme could be delayed until 2028

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

Major pilot project from Nomad Foods confirms it is possible to deliver major energy savings without impacting the safety, texture, taste or nutritional value of frozen foods

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

The deadline for entries for this year's UK Green Business Awards has been extended by one week to March 8th.