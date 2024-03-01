Ground source heat pumps, Deposit Return Scheme woes and the Budget: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Credit: Flickr
Image:

Credit: Flickr

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

'Game-changing': Kensa launches ultra-efficient compact ground source heat pump

New model debuted, as latest government figures confirm surge in demand for heat pump grant scheme

by Cecilia Keating

 

Budget: Government trails funding boost for Green Industries Growth Accelerator

Treasury confirms Chancellor to announce £360m for manufacturing and R&D projects, including increased support for zero carbon aviation and green industry initiatives

by James Murray

 

Brands and sports teams remove nature from logos in biodiversity loss warning

Aston Villa, Carlsberg, Crystal Palace, Gymshark, ScottishPower, and Wolverhampton Wanderers join WWF #WorldWithoutNature logo campaign

by Stuart Stone

 

'Sadness and frustration': Green groups slam government over reported delays to Deposit Return Scheme

Government fails to deny reports that the introduction of England's Deposit Return Scheme could be delayed until 2028

by James Murray

 

Study: Higher freezer temperatures could cut energy consumption by 10 per cent

Major pilot project from Nomad Foods confirms it is possible to deliver major energy savings without impacting the safety, texture, taste or nutritional value of frozen foods

by Stuart Stone

 

The deadline for entries for this year's UK Green Business Awards has been extended by one week to March 8th.

The government needs to act now on long-duration energy storage

It is time we had the right to repair

