Ground source heat pumps, Deposit Return Scheme woes and the Budget: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week
'Game-changing': Kensa launches ultra-efficient compact ground source heat pump
New model debuted, as latest government figures confirm surge in demand for heat pump grant scheme
- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)
Budget: Government trails funding boost for Green Industries Growth Accelerator
Treasury confirms Chancellor to announce £360m for manufacturing and R&D projects, including increased support for zero carbon aviation and green industry initiatives
- by James Murray (@james_bg)
Brands and sports teams remove nature from logos in biodiversity loss warning
Aston Villa, Carlsberg, Crystal Palace, Gymshark, ScottishPower, and Wolverhampton Wanderers join WWF #WorldWithoutNature logo campaign
- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)
'Sadness and frustration': Green groups slam government over reported delays to Deposit Return Scheme
Government fails to deny reports that the introduction of England's Deposit Return Scheme could be delayed until 2028
- by James Murray (@james_bg)
Study: Higher freezer temperatures could cut energy consumption by 10 per cent
Major pilot project from Nomad Foods confirms it is possible to deliver major energy savings without impacting the safety, texture, taste or nutritional value of frozen foods
- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)
The deadline for entries for this year's UK Green Business Awards has been extended by one week to March 8th.