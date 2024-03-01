Net zero's compelling growth story and Tata's gigafactory: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Labour's decision to ditch its £28bn manifesto pledge creates yet more uncertainty for green businesses, writes UK Corporate Leaders Group's Beverley Cornaby.

- Beverley Cornaby

EDF, E.ON, Nationwide, and Vaillant call for an end to 'unfair' penalisation of households making the switch to heat pumps.

- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)

Oxford University updates guidance for high integrity carbon credits, warning 'vast majority' of offsetting approaches are not delivering on their promises.

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

Business group argues burgeoning green economy is critical to future UK growth prospects, after far outperforming wider UK economy that has stagnated in recent years.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

Agratas reveals location for Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover battery gigafactory at the Gravity Smart Campus near Bridgwater in Somerset.

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

Don't forget to get your entries in for this year's UK Green Business Awards ahead of the March 1st deadline.