Net zero's compelling growth story and Tata's gigafactory: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read
The proposed JLR Somerset gigafactory | Image: Credit: Agratas/Stantec


The proposed JLR Somerset gigafactory | Image: Credit: Agratas/Stantec

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

Opinion: Business needs a clear and consistent UK green investment plan

Labour's decision to ditch its £28bn manifesto pledge creates yet more uncertainty for green businesses, writes UK Corporate Leaders Group's Beverley Cornaby.

- Beverley Cornaby

 

'Clean heat discount': Government urged to scrap levies on electric heating

EDF, E.ON, Nationwide, and Vaillant call for an end to 'unfair' penalisation of households making the switch to heat pumps.

- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)

 

'Oxford Offsetting Principles': Report calls for carbon offset market 'course correction'

Oxford University updates guidance for high integrity carbon credits, warning 'vast majority' of offsetting approaches are not delivering on their promises.

- by James Murray (@james_bg

 

CBI: UK's 'net zero economy' grew to £74bn in 2023

Business group argues burgeoning green economy is critical to future UK growth prospects, after far outperforming wider UK economy that has stagnated in recent years.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder

 

Tata battery business confirms plans for Somerset 'gigafactory'

Agratas reveals location for Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover battery gigafactory at the Gravity Smart Campus near Bridgwater in Somerset.

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

 

Don't forget to get your entries in for this year's UK Green Business Awards ahead of the March 1st deadline.

 

BusinessGreen staff
'The gas and electricity industries need to work hand in hand': The energy industry respond to the government's REMA reforms

The hottest new job in sustainability: ESG controller

