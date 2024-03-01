Net zero's compelling growth story and Tata's gigafactory: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week
Opinion: Business needs a clear and consistent UK green investment plan
Labour's decision to ditch its £28bn manifesto pledge creates yet more uncertainty for green businesses, writes UK Corporate Leaders Group's Beverley Cornaby.
- Beverley Cornaby
'Clean heat discount': Government urged to scrap levies on electric heating
EDF, E.ON, Nationwide, and Vaillant call for an end to 'unfair' penalisation of households making the switch to heat pumps.
- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)
'Oxford Offsetting Principles': Report calls for carbon offset market 'course correction'
Oxford University updates guidance for high integrity carbon credits, warning 'vast majority' of offsetting approaches are not delivering on their promises.
- by James Murray (@james_bg)
CBI: UK's 'net zero economy' grew to £74bn in 2023
Business group argues burgeoning green economy is critical to future UK growth prospects, after far outperforming wider UK economy that has stagnated in recent years.
- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)
Tata battery business confirms plans for Somerset 'gigafactory'
Agratas reveals location for Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover battery gigafactory at the Gravity Smart Campus near Bridgwater in Somerset.
- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)
